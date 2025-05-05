Bengaluru cops may summon Sonu Nigam over his Kannada remarks

I perform in Karnataka with respect: Sonu Nigam

Dharmaraj A mentioned that a student requested Nigam to sing a Kannada song, to which the singer responded by saying, “Kannada, Kannada, Kannada — this is why the Pahalgam incident (terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 tourists were killed) happened.”

The complainant said that by equating a Kannada song request with an act of terrorism, Nigam insulted Kannadigas and their cultural identity. He added that the singer’s remarks defamed the Kannadiga community, portrayed them as intolerant or violent and deeply hurt their sentiments. The complaint noted that such remarks could lead to tension in a peaceful state like Karnataka.

TA Narayana Gowda, state president, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, demanded Nigam’s immediate arrest and strict legal action. He said Kannadigas have always shown immense love and respect for Nigam. “No other artist had received such admiration here. In return, we expected him to show the same affection and sensitivity towards Kannadigas.

Instead, he compared a simple request for a Kannada song to a terrorist act — this is unacceptable,” he said, adding that someone who received so much from Karnataka should have honoured that bond, not belittled it.

Nigam issues clarification

After the FIR was registered, Sonu Nigam, via a social media post, issued a clarification, in which he once again referred to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He said, “The best songs I have sung are in Kannada. Whenever I perform in Karnataka, I do so with a lot of respect.

You have treated me like family. But I did not appreciate it when a group of 4-5 boys there ‘threatened’ rather than insisting that I sing in Kannada. I’ve been singing in Kannada for more years than their age.

He was shouting ‘Kannada, Kannada’ in a rude and threatening tone. This kind of attitude is what leads to incidents like the Pahalgam attack. Look at who’s standing here — I love Kannadigas,” the singer maintained.