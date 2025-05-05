Caste census begins, CM Siddaramaiah firm on internal quota for SCs

BENGALURU: With Justice Nagamohan Das Commission launching a census targeting 101 castes among the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday declared that his government is committed to implementing internal reservation for the SCs.
“The commission is expected to submit its report within 60 days of data collection. After this, the government will finalise the reservation pattern. We are committed to implementing internal reservation as soon as the commission submits its report,” Siddaramaiah said.
He was addressing a press conference with his cabinet colleagues DyCM DK Shivakumar, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, Backward Classes Development Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa.
“This exercise aims at ensuring equitable distribution of reservation benefits and upholding social justice. We are fulfilling this promise made in the Congress manifesto for 2023 Assembly elections,” Siddaramaiah said. He said the caste census will be conducted in three phases till May 17. Enumerators will visit houses of the SCs and hold special camps. An online self-declaration option has also been provided. The commission will oversee the exercise.
“Under Article 341, 101 castes have been listed under the SC category. The 2011 census lacked adequate information on sub-castes, making this exercise necessary for fair policy decisions,” the CM claimed. “This decision has been taken based on the Supreme Court’s ruling on August 1, 2024. The ruling allows the states to introduce internal reservation for the SCs based on empirical evidence. The Das commission had stressed the need for a verified population data before implementing internal quota,” he said.
In all, 65,000 teachers have been appointed as enumerators, with one supervisor in-charge of every 10-12 surveyors. People have been urged to provide correct sub-caste details during house visits and at the camps (May 19-21), or through self-declaration online (May 19-23). A dedicated helpline (94813/59000) has been set up for public queries.
Earlier in the day, Shivakumar told reporters that a committee has been formed to make all preparations for the caste census. Asked if there was any confusion over internal reservation, he said the Supreme Court has passed an order on the matter.