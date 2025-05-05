Kannada film industry bans singer Sonu Nigam for controversial remark at Bengaluru concert

BENGALURU: Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce banned singer Sonu Nigam for making controversial remarks during a concert at East Point Engineering College in Bengaluru on April 25.

Sonu Nigam landed in trouble when he linked the request to sing in Kannada with the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The video of the incident went viral and led to Kannada Rakshana Vedike getting an FIR registered at Avalahalli Police on May 3, 2025, stating that Sonu Nigam's statements hurt the Kannadigas' sentiments.

Avalahalli Police has served a notice to him to appear before the Investigation Officer (IO) within a week.