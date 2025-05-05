Kannada film industry bans singer Sonu Nigam for controversial remark at Bengaluru concert

BENGALURU: Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce banned singer Sonu Nigam for making controversial remarks during a concert at East Point Engineering College in Bengaluru on April 25.
Sonu Nigam landed in trouble when he linked the request to sing in Kannada with the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.
The video of the incident went viral and led to Kannada Rakshana Vedike getting an FIR registered at Avalahalli Police on May 3, 2025, stating that Sonu Nigam's statements hurt the Kannadigas' sentiments.
Avalahalli Police has served a notice to him to appear before the Investigation Officer (IO) within a week.
M Narasimhalu, President, Kannada Film Chambers Of Commerce, said, Sonu Nigam has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas with his statements.
"We have collectively decided not to cooperate with the singer. No concert or Kannada songs for him until he tenders an unconditional apology," Narasimhalu said.
Senior officials from the Kannada Film Chambers of Commerce opined that the singer posted a video on social media allegedly justifying his statements during the concert. He had stated that a few 'Gunda' elements were found everywhere.
"We need to confront such people, and we have to stop those spreading hatred," said Sonu Nigam in his latest video.
The singer said he tried to tell people that people who were shot dead at Pahalgam were not asked which language they spoke.