KFFC may ban singer Sonu Nigam after his controversial remarks on Kannada

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFFC), in its emergency meeting called on Monday, is likely to ban singer Sonu Nigam from Kannada cinema following his controversial remarks on Kannada language.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has sparked a controversy on Saturday on Kannada during a recent concert at East Point College of Engineering in Bengaluru. The incident occurred when a boy allegedly asked Nigam to sing a song in Kannada, to which the singer reacted angrily, saying, "Kannada... Kannada... this is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam." His comment quickly went viral on social media, igniting widespread backlash, particularly in Karnataka.

The statement has drawn strong reactions from various quarters, with many accusing the singer of disrespecting the Kannada language and the sentiments of the Kannadiga community.

In response to the remarks, A Dharmaraj, President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, filed a formal complaint against Nigam at the Avalahalli Police Station. The complaint alleges that Nigam’s statement deeply hurt the feelings of the Kannadiga community, incited hatred among linguistic communities, and could potentially provoke violence.

In response to the complaint, Bengaluru police are likely to issue a notice summoning Sonu Nigam for questioning. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter further, as tensions continue to rise over the singer's controversial comments.

Amid the ongoing controversy, a Saturday report of News18 stated that Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has called for an urgent meeting on May 5 to discuss the fallout from Nigam’s remarks and whether the singer should continue to be involved in the Kannada film industry. The meeting will include key stakeholders from the Kannada film industry, such as the Music Directors Association, Directors Association, and Producers Association.

Prominent music directors including Sadhu Kokila, Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, and Dharma Vish are expected to attend the meeting, which will deliberate on the future of Sonu Nigam’s participation in Kannada cinema. The outcome of the discussions could have significant consequences for the singer's career in the state.