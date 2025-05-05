NEET candidate asked to remove janivara in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: A candidate was allegedly asked to remove his janivara (the sacred thread worn largely by Brahmins) before writing the afternoon session of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at St Mary’s exam centre here on Sunday.

The incident, coming on the back of similar faux pas during the Common Entrance Test just a few days ago, triggered a large-scale protest on the main road in front of the college.

Activists from both sub-sects of Brahmins, Smarta and Vaishnava, also Lingayats and Dalits joined the protest.

Sudhir Patil, father of the candidate Sripad Patil, said his son came out of the exam centre with tears in his eyes and said officials were insisting on him removing the janivara before allowing him into the exam hall. On Sudhir’s advice, Sripad removed the janivara and went to write the test.

Sripad is from Bet Balkunda village of Basavakalyan taluk (Bidar district) and came to Kalaburagi to write NEET.

The Sanatana Yuva Shakti Trust, Akhila Bharat Madhwa Maha Parishat and ABVP supported the protest.