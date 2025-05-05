Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna alleges anti-communal task force targets hindu activists

UDUPI: Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna on Sunday claimed that the anti-communal task force announced by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, in the backdrop of the murder of VHP activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, would work against Hindu activists.

In a statement on Saturday night, Suvarna stated that the aim behind forming such a force by the government is to target Hindu activists and frame them in false cases. He further said that Parameshwara was pressurised by the Muslim community leaders during the former’s recent visit to Mangaluru in this regard, and the home minister succumbed to the pressure tactics.

He said that during a meeting chaired by Parameshwara in Mangaluru recently, the Muslim community leaders expressed their anger while asserting their viewpoints, despite police presence. The ministers who came to Dakshina Kannada did not even consult local MLAs to discuss about restoring peace. ‘

’Earlier, the Congress government didn’t agree to form an anti-narcotics wing, however, now with the intention to curb the voice of Hindu activists, it is going ahead with forming an anti-communal task force,” he rued. This way, the state government wants to portray the ‘coastal district’ as being communally-sensitive, which could impede its economic and social development.

Suvarna also sought the resignation of Assembly Speaker UT Khader, alleging that the latter tried to influence the investigation by falsely stating that Fazil’s family had no role in Shetty’s murder. ‘’Now details have emerged that Fazil’s brother is the prime accused in Shetty’s murder. Khader should resign,” he demanded.