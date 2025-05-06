Basavanna’s vachanas to be translated into French

BENGALURU: In an effort to globalise the voice of 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara, a French translation of 2,500 vachanas will be unveiled in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Titled ‘Vachanas in French’, the publication is aimed at introducing Francophone readers across the world to Basaveshwara’s timeless ideas on equality, truth, and spiritual freedom.

“This is not just a book release — it’s a cultural bridge. Basaveshwara’s vachanas speak of values that cut across geography - dignity, justice, and a search for truth. We want the world to hear that voice, starting with the Francophone world,” President of Basava Samithi Aravind Jatti said at a joint press conference organised by Alliance Francaise de Bangalore and Basava Samithi, on Monday.