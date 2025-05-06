Basavanna’s vachanas to be translated into French

BENGALURU: In an effort to globalise the voice of 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara, a French translation of 2,500 vachanas will be unveiled in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Titled ‘Vachanas in French’, the publication is aimed at introducing Francophone readers across the world to Basaveshwara’s timeless ideas on equality, truth, and spiritual freedom.
“This is not just a book release — it’s a cultural bridge. Basaveshwara’s vachanas speak of values that cut across geography - dignity, justice, and a search for truth. We want the world to hear that voice, starting with the Francophone world,” President of Basava Samithi Aravind Jatti said at a joint press conference organised by Alliance Francaise de Bangalore and Basava Samithi, on Monday.
Basava Samithi has so far translated vachanas into 27 Indian and five foreign languages (Persian, Arabic, Nepali, German, and now French). Plans are also underway to ensure the book is available in all 23 Alliance Française libraries across India, and eventually in institutions abroad.
Jatti added that the aim is to not just reach scholars but also young readers, thinkers, and communities across continents who may find relevance in Basaveshwara’s philosophy.
President of Alliance Francaise de Bangalore Dr Chinmaya P Chigateri said that the collaboration also marks the beginning of an Indo-French cultural exchange. “This is the first initiative under our new executive committee, and it reflects our commitment to bring Indian intellectual heritage to the French-speaking world,” he said.
The book will be launched at Alliance Francaise de Bangalore by Consul General of France in Bengaluru Marc Lamy.