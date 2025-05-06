BJP branded Suhas Hindutva activist for political gain, says Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary

MANGALURU: KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary slammed the BJP and Sangh Pariwar for “glorifying” rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty as a Hindutva activist, and asked them whether Keerthi, a Dalit, whom Shetty had allegedly murdered, was not a Hindu.
Talking to reporters here on Monday, Bhandary asked why BJP leaders did not object when Shetty was added to the rowdy-sheeter list during the previous BJP government.
“Shetty is being branded as a Hindutva leader just for political gain. Out of five cases lodged against Shetty, he had committed three crimes against Hindus,” Bhandary pointed out.
Referring to the statements of BJP leaders, Bhandary said it looked as if they were waiting for the murder to take place to reap political benefits.
Stating that they have no objection to handing over the probe to a central agency, he added that Shetty’s criminal background should be kept in mind.
Strongly criticising Pejwar Mutt pontiff Sri Vishwa Prasanna Swamiji’s statement that Hindus are not safe in the country, he asked whether the seer would demand the resignation of the prime minister, home minister and defence minister, all of whom are Hindus.
The previous seer of Pejawar Mutt Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji lauded the Muslim community for helping the mutt and hosted an iftar gathering on mutt premises, he said, and appealed to the current pontiff to uphold the dignity of the mutt.
He said a Congress delegation will meet the Commissioner of Police and Superintendent of Police seeking stringent action against those who post and forward provocative messages on social media.