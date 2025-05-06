BJP branded Suhas Hindutva activist for political gain, says Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary

MANGALURU: KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary slammed the BJP and Sangh Pariwar for “glorifying” rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty as a Hindutva activist, and asked them whether Keerthi, a Dalit, whom Shetty had allegedly murdered, was not a Hindu.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Bhandary asked why BJP leaders did not object when Shetty was added to the rowdy-sheeter list during the previous BJP government.

“Shetty is being branded as a Hindutva leader just for political gain. Out of five cases lodged against Shetty, he had committed three crimes against Hindus,” Bhandary pointed out.

Referring to the statements of BJP leaders, Bhandary said it looked as if they were waiting for the murder to take place to reap political benefits.