Union minister Shobha calls G Parameshwara ‘nalayak minister’, demands NIA probe into Suhas Shetty murder case

BENGALURU: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Monday called Home Minister G Parameshwara a “Nalayak (incompetent) home minister” and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sack him from the ministry. She demanded an NIA probe into the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru.

Addressing the media at the party office in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader launched a scathing attack on the CM, ministers and Assembly Speaker UT Khader.

“Parameshwara is a nalayak home minister. If the CM really wants to maintain law and order in the state, he should sack Parameshwara and take control of the home ministry. We don’t have any expectation that you [CM] will protect us, but you have the responsibility of protecting everyone,” she said.

Parameshwara is clueless about the developments and the home ministry is namesake, she commented.

She demanded that Speaker Khader and Rashid, a police constable attached to the Bajpe Police station in Mangaluru, should be subjected to narcoanalysis to find out the truth about Shetty’s murder and other cases in the area.

She said Khader has no moral right to continue as Speaker.

“Why did he speak to Fazil’s family a day after Shetty’s murder and told the media that they were not involved? Now, it is revealed that Fazil’s brother gave the money the family received as compensation for Fazil’s murder as supari to commit Shetty’s murder,” she said.