VHP suspects PFI hand behind murder

MANGALURU: Suspecting the role of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) behind the murder of Hindu activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Jagran Vedike (HJV) on Monday reiterated their demand for an NIA probe into the case.

At a press conference, HJV prantha pramukh KT Ullas and VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell claimed that there are a lot of similarities in the modus operandi of the murders carried out by PFI and that of Shetty, and it does not appear he was killed to avenge Mohammed Fazil’s murder.

“There is some big force and funding behind it. We strongly suspect the role of PFI behind this targeted killing,” Ullas said.

Comparing the murders of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru and Shetty, he said the former was killed a few days after the murder of Masood B just like Shetty’s murder after Ashraf’s killing in Kudupu.

The CCTV footage shows that the assailants were not in a hurry and the way the locals behaved indicates that it was a planned murder, he said.