3 minor Pakistani nationals move Karnataka HC for visa extension to stay in Mysuru

BENGALURU: Three minor Pakistani nationals born to an Indian mother and Pakistani father, approached the Karnataka High Court through their mother, with a prayer to direct the Commissioner of Police and Foreigners’ Registration Officer, Mysuru city, to extend their visa or issue a long-term visa.

The three children from Mysuru -- 8-year-old Bibi Yamina, 4-year-old Muhammad Mudassir and 3-year-old Muhammad Yousaf — were represented by their mother Ramsha Jahan. Hearing the petition by Jahan, a vacation bench of Justice MG Uma issued notice to the Union Home ministry, Government of Karnataka and Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, and adjourned further hearing to May 8.

The petitioners stated that they had entered India with their mother on a valid visa on January 4, 2025, and their visa was due to expire on June 18, 2025. Their main intention of visiting India was to attend the marriage of their maternal aunt.

However, post the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government revoked the visa granted to all Pakistani nationals and ordered them to return to their country on or before April 30. Accordingly, they went to the Attari border on April 28 but their father did not turn up to receive them, and since Pakistan closed its borders to its own citizens, immigration authorities sent them back to Mysuru.

“There is nobody in Pakistan to look after them, as their father is a government employee. Since the mother is an Indian citizen and the order passed by the Centre is applicable only to Pakistani nationals, the petitioners are suffering for no fault of theirs.