Bengaluru court sentences five for illegal iron ore export to China, imposes Rs 89 lakh fine

BENGALURU: A special court in Bengaluru sentenced five accused, including a Chennai-based firm, to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 89.05 lakh in a case involving theft, illegal transportation, and export of iron ore to China through Belekeri Port.

The court stated that the accused not only cheated the state exchequer but also posed a threat to the environment through their unlawful mining activities.

“The leaseholders, traders, persons of stockyards, mediators and agents have not only become the challenge to the environment for their lust but also cheated the crores and crores of rupees to the state exchequer by doing the illegal mining without the fear of law,” the court observed while pronouncing the sentence.

The convicted individuals include Sathak Abdul Kadar, Abdul Razick, and S Syed Ibunu Moulana, partners of the fifth accused, M/s Mincore Resources Private Limited, Chennai, and D Sukhadev Singh, owner of Rajdev Transport, Hospet, Ballari. A fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed on M/s Mincore Resources Pvt Ltd.

K M Radhakrishna, Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Bengaluru Urban District, noted: “The meticulous evaluation of the overall discussion demonstrates the criminal conspiracy hatched by accused No.1 to 5, their joint involvement conscientiously in procuring the disputed ore belongs to the government by way of theft from an unknown source, its illegal transportation from the stockyard of the 4th accused at Hulikunte of Sandur Taluk to the Belekeri Port, its subsequent export to the foreign country–China through M/s Falcon Impex Corporation Limited to gain wrongfully with an intention to cheat the government.”