BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy faces disqualification after conviction in mining case

BENGALURU: Mining baron and BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy may lose his legislative assembly membership in view of his conviction in the illegal mining case by a CBI court in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The state assembly is expected to issue a formal order in this regard once it gets a certified copy of the conviction order.

The CBI court convicted Reddy in the OMC mining case. As per Section 3 of the Representation of the People Act, sitting MPs or MLAs convicted in any case and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years will be disqualified from the House from the date of conviction. The disqualification will continue for further six years after his release.

Government sources said that action can be initiated against the MLA once the certified copy of the court order is received by the House. “Since he (Reddy) is a member of the legislative assembly, a formal order has to be issued. We will issue the order only when we get the certified copy from the court. Once we issue the formal order, it will be applicable from the date of the judgment,’’ the sources said.

Though there was a provision in the RP Act, which allowed convicted legislators to continue as members of the House if they appealed before the court within three months, the Supreme Court in 2013 declared it as unconstitutional, they said.

The sources, however, said that if Reddy goes to court and gets bail before the assembly gets the certified copy of the conviction order, he may not be disqualified.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader is abroad and is expected to return to Bengaluru on Wednesday.