KPSC denies paper leak in Gazetted Probationers’ exam; JDS calls explanation ‘fabricated’

BENGALURU: Following allegations that the question paper of Gazetted Probationers’ Mains Examination conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was leaked much before the exams began on May 5, KPSC issued a statement that there was no leakage of the question paper.

“There were rumours on social media that the essay paper was leaked at the BBMP Composite PU College in Kasturbanagar, Mysore Road. A detailed report was obtained. KPSC has adopted multi-level security measures to prevent leakage of question papers, to conduct the exam in a transparent manner.

The question papers were taken in a sealed box, a sealed metal trunk and sealed tamper-evident covers were used,” KPSC said in a press statement.

However, JDS slammed KPSC, stating that it has not learnt any lessons from the past and the public service is playing with the lives of candidates. In a social media post on Tuesday, JDS said, “The corrupt Congress government has failed in conducting KPSC exams.

The exam paper leak stands testimony to this. KPSC has not learnt any lessons from its past mistakes.” Replying to KPSC’s explanation that the question paper bundle was open due to ‘mechanical transportation’, JDS said that it was a fabricated story.