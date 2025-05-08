Bastille Day celebrations likely in Bengaluru next year

BENGALURU: The French “Bastille Day” could be celebrated in Bengaluru next year, with Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru, expressing his agreement “in principle” to the idea. “I am in favour of it in Bengaluru. We will work out the modalities,” he said on Wednesday.

Lamy was speaking at the launch of ‘Vachanas in French’, a French translation of 2,500 vachanas by Lord Basaveshwara.

The release, hosted at Alliance Francaise de Bangalore, marks a crucial step in taking Basavanna’s teachings to a global audience.

The event was jointly organised by Alliance Française and the Basava Samithi. “The relationship between India and France is at its best. I am extremely happy to be part of an event that bridges and strengthens cultural and literary ties between our two countries,” Lamy added.