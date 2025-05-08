Centre doing what must be done: Pahalgam victim Bharath Bhushan’s brother

BENGALURU: “Anyone involved in terrorist activities should not be spared, and justice must be served. Terror attacks should never take place again, anywhere,” said Preetham, brother of Bharath Bhushan, who was killed in the terror attack that was carried out at Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. Bhushan was on a holiday in Pahalgam with his wife, Dr Sujatha, and their three-and-half-year-old son.

Responding to reporters on Wednesday, following the Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor, under which strategic strikes were carried out across nine locations within Pakistan, Preetham said, “My brother will not return, but the Indian government is doing what needs to be done. We stand with the government. Indian soldiers have identified and attacked terrorist hideouts. The government has made the right decision of targeting terror infrastructure, preventing terrorists to infiltrate and kill more people in our country.”

He added, “It is important that terror outfits are dismantled, and we fully support the government’s retaliation.”