BENGALURU: The latest study by the Survey of India (SoI) and the National Hydrographic Office (NHO), using accurate satellite imagery data, has revealed that the total length of India’s coastline is 11,098.81 km and not 7,516.60 as what a manual survey conducted in 1970 showed. It also showed that Karnataka’s coast extends to 343.30 km as against 320 km.

The report is based on the assessment done using satellite data to the scale of 1:2,50,000 with the help of the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), and taking into account 1,389 islands that were added to the list before the latest survey was conducted.

The latest survey, and the next planned coastal zonal integrated project, which will better assess areas using more sophisticated technologies, are expected to help in understanding the land available to take up infrastructure projects such as roads, ports and green corridors and boost tourism with the added islands and areas tapped for higher revenues.

Upkar Pathak, Technical Secretary, Survey of India (SOI), said, “The state, central and international boundaries are defined and set. They have been reiterated and redefined using accurate satellite images and measurement methods. The length also altered with the addition of 1,389 islands/islets to the list, which were not included when the survey was done in 1970 to define the coastal boundaries of all Indian states and Union territories.”

SoI officials said that re-calculated coastline lengths have been arrived at after the lengths and shapes of the river mouths (estuaries) were included in the latest assessment. It also included the curves and zig-zags of the coastlines, which were not taken into account during the 1970 survey.