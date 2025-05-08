Karnataka, IN-SPACe ink pact to boost space sector

BENGALURU: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, have signed two MoUs to strengthen the state’s position as a leading commercial space hub.

The MoUs signed signed on Wednesday includes, establishing a Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies in Bengaluru and setting up of a public-private space manufacturing park to anchor next-generation satellite and launch-vehicle production.

The MoUs were signed by Ekroop Caur, Secretary to Government (Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology) and Lochan Sehra, Joint Secretary, IN-SPACe, in the presence of Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary to Karnataka, and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

Karnataka which is already home to space-related entities is expected to further strengthen its space ecosystem through these initiatives, aligning with the Indian Space Policy 2023, a press release from INSPACE stated.

“The MoUs mark a new chapter in Karnataka’s space journey, creating a seamless talent and value chain,” said Shalini Rajneesh. Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe highlighted Karnataka’s potential as a hub for NewSpace enterprises. “We look forward to working closely with the state to see more satellites, engines, and deep-space technologies being developed and manufactured,” he said.