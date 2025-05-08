Mock drill instills a sense of confidence among citizens in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With a two-minute-long siren at the Civil Defence headquarters at Ulsoor in the city, Operation Abhyas, a mock drill, began around 4 pm on Wednesday with the rescue of two people stranded on Ulsoor Lake island.

The drill emphasised the importance of understanding siren protocols, two different types of sirens and know-how to respond to each. Over a hundred citizens, including college students and senior citizens, witnessed the drill and learned how to react during an emergency and the meaning of Code Red and Code Green alerts.

Around eight mock drill scenarios were conducted by the Civil Defence staff in coordination with the Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, medical teams, Home Guards, wireless teams, and members of the NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides.