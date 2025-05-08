Mock drill instills a sense of confidence among citizens in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With a two-minute-long siren at the Civil Defence headquarters at Ulsoor in the city, Operation Abhyas, a mock drill, began around 4 pm on Wednesday with the rescue of two people stranded on Ulsoor Lake island.
The drill emphasised the importance of understanding siren protocols, two different types of sirens and know-how to respond to each. Over a hundred citizens, including college students and senior citizens, witnessed the drill and learned how to react during an emergency and the meaning of Code Red and Code Green alerts.
Around eight mock drill scenarios were conducted by the Civil Defence staff in coordination with the Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, medical teams, Home Guards, wireless teams, and members of the NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior Civil Defence officer explained the meaning of an air raid siren. A two-minute siren with a repeated high-low-high-low pattern for six times indicates an imminent threat, referred to as Code Red. In such a situation, people have five to eight minutes to evacuate to a safe location, carrying their personal emergency kits. A continuous one-minute siren indicates Code Green, meaning the situation is under control and civilians may return to their homes from their hideouts.
The drill began with a boat rescue operation after Civil Defence and Home Guards heard the long siren indicating two civilians stranded on the Ulsoor Lake island. The two teams quickly launched a boat, rescued the civilians, and rushed them to a temporary hospital set up inside the Civil Defence headquarters, where the medical team provided care.
Civil Defence staff and fire and emergency service personnel also conducted a search and rescue operation after a fire broke out in a guest house inside the headquarters. A man trapped in the building was rescued using a 15-meter aerial ladder platform (ALP). The staff demonstrated how to handle a stretcher, carry an injured person, and provide first aid.
The drill concluded with a blackout simulation, in which the area was completely darkened to simulate a power cut scenario and evacuation process. There will be no more mock drills until further instructions from the state and central governments.
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, “People must know how to protect themselves, help the injured, and maintain peace during crises. ‘Operation Abhyas’ is a step in that direction”.
Critical zones such as Raichur, with its key power plant, Karwar’s nuclear facility, and the tech and economic hub of Bengaluru have been identified for targeted preparedness, he said and urged fire and emergency personnel to conduct similar drills and awareness sessions in schools and colleges.
Arun Chadda, a resident of Ulsoor and a school teacher who witnessed the mock drill, said, “Such exercises are essential for citizens to understand what to do during an air raid siren and how to evacuate during a crisis.”
Making sense of ‘Operation Abhyaas’
Code Red: A two-minute siren with a high-low frequency pattern repeated six times indicates an imminent threat. People have about five to eight minutes to evacuate to a safe location with their emergency kits.
Code Green: A continuous one-minute siren indicates that the situation is under control, and civilians may return to their homes from their hideouts.
What should people do during evacuation?
Pick strong, high, and densely built spots as hideouts.
Hold family meetings to discuss siren meanings and evacuation process.
Do not panic on hearing the siren. Assign responsibilities such as closing curtains, turning off electrical appliances, and evacuating with their personal kits
During evacuation, cover your ears and heads with hands, take cover with others, stay low, and move in a half-kneeling position to protect your bodies.