Op Sindoor is a warning to Pakistan, terrorists: CM Siddaramaiah

“Everyone supports Operation Sindoor, it is clear that those who support and nurture terrorists who killed 26 innocent people in Pahalgam are from Pakistan. This attack by the Army is not only a lesson to terrorists who have been continuously attacking India, but also a warning to Pakistan, which has been sheltering and aiding them,” he added.

“I hope the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam massacre have found some peace and comfort due to the bravery of our soldiers,” he said.

He clarified that in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Congress party has called off the ‘Save Constitution’ protest against the Modi government, scheduled at Raichur on Wednesday, as the nation’s interest is top priority. “This is not the time for politics but for standing together as Indians,” he said.

The state government is closely coordinating with the Centre and has ramped up security. “We are vigilant, and have taken all precautionary measures, there is no need for citizens to panic,” Siddaramaiah assured.

DCM SHIVAKUMAR APPLAUDS ARMY

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said the Congress stands firmly behind the Armed Forces and Centre. “Operation Sindoor was an appropriate response to the cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir,” he posted on X. He told reporters in New Delhi, “We are proud of our defence forces. We salute them for protecting our nation. The Congress party fully stands behind them. Incidents like the Pahalgam attack should not be seen from the perspective of a state. It is a national tragedy. We are all together at this moment. Yes, there is closure for the families of the victims. We stand strongly behind the defence forces and Central government.”