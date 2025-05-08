Operation brings relief: Pahalgam victim’s mom in Karnataka backs retaliatory strike

SHIVAMOGGA: The mother of Manjunath Rao, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, on Wednesday expressed satisfaction after the Indian Armed Forces carried out swift retaliatory strikes inside Pakistan, under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Sumathi, the mother of the deceased Manjunath, said she felt a sense of relief after the Indian Armed Forces destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, as part of the operation.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the authorities concerned have taken the right step, and we stand firmly with our PM. The terrorists who inhumanly killed innocent and helpless people shouldn’t be spared. They killed tourists as if they were orphans. And the prime minister has made the right call and taught them a lesson. India is like a family, and the PM, being the head of this family, has taken the right decision,” she said.

Remembering her son, Sumathi said his death has been the biggest loss to the family, and they are still struggling to come to terms with it. “Each day, the pain of losing him haunts us,” she said, adding, “Those who came from other countries to kill the citizens of our nation must not be spared at any cost. Their inhuman actions should never be tolerated.