Special court upset over plea to adjourn MUDA case in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The special court to try criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the manner in which the Lokayukta police sought adjournment of hearing in the MUDA case.

The Lokayukta police were supposed to file a conclusive report the same day on the further investigation done to unearth the alleged role of former commissioners of MUDA in the illegal allotment of sites.

On April 15, the special court kept its decision pending on accepting or rejecting the ‘B’ report (closure report) by the Lokayukta police, giving a clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah and his family members in the MUDA case. However, the Lokayukta police were permitted to conduct further investigation into the role of other accused and file a conclusive report on or before May 7, when the hearing was to be held.

Instead of filing the report, the Lokayukta police, however, urged the court to adjourn the hearing. “The investigation officer is present and has filed a requisition requesting time to conclude the investigation on the premises that they have sought for necessary sanction under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Though the requisition is furnished by the IO along with a document in a sealed cover, the court is not happy with the manner in which adjournment is sought”, said Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the special court. Complainant Snehamayi Krishna, who was present, strongly objected to granting adjournment by submitting that permission was obtained against accused No 5 DB Natesh, former commissioner of MUDA, and the investigating agency is unnecessarily dragging the proceedings.