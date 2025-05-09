Gali Janardhan Reddy disqualified from Karnataka Assembly for 6 years following illegal mining conviction

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has disqualified senior BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy from the post of MLA for a period of six years, as he has been convicted in the illegal mining case by a CBI court in Hyderabad.

Presently, Reddy is serving as MLA from Gangavathi. According to the notification issued by Assembly secretary MK Vishalakshi, “Consequent upon conviction of Gali Janardhan Reddy, representing the Gangavathi Assembly constituency by the court of the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases, he stands disqualified from the membership of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the date of the conviction (May 6, 2025).”

It also stated that in terms of the provisions of Article 19(1)(e) of the Constitution, with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and such disqualification shall continue for a further period of six years since his release, unless the conviction is paid by a competent court.

Hence, one seat of the Assembly has fallen vacant. Reddy had started his own party and contested for the Gangavathi Assembly constituency in the 2023 polls, where he won from his Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha. He rejoined BJP in March 2024.