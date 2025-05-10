It’s goodbye BBMP, welcome GBA; polls not anytime soon

BENGALURU: Starting May 15, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be a thing of the past. It will now be Greater Bengaluru Authority, as the cabinet on Friday gave the nod to issue a notification on May 15.

The next course, including splitting of the existing area to three or more municipal corporations and delimitation and reservation of wards, will be decided in the coming days. This also means that the elections to the city corporation will not be held anytime soon.

Government sources said the recent appointment of senior IAS officer Maheshwar Rao as interim BBMP chief commissioner was part of the plan to split the corporation. The government will now form a committee, which will study and decide on the delimitation of municipal corporations and wards. After that, it will work on reservation of each ward.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2025 specifies that the CM will head GBA, while the Bengaluru development minister will be the vice-chairperson. Managing directors or commissioners of BMTC, BWSSB, Bescom and other agencies associated with Bengaluru will be its members. The Act provides for fixing the term of the mayor and deputy Mayor to 2.5 years.