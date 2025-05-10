Karnataka cabinet defers caste census discussion, yet again

BENGALURU: The State cabinet once again deferred discussion of the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (SES-2015) or caste census, on Friday. Law Minister HK Patil said it will be discussed at the next cabinet meeting.

Reports of the survey were given to ministers at the cabinet meeting held on April 17. They had decided to discuss it on May 2, and deferred it to May 9. Now, the cabinet has again postponed discussing the caste census.

Patil told reporters that the Backward Class Commission had submitted its report to the cabinet. A discussion was initiated, and some ministers gave suggestions to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. While 11 ministers gave their opinion in writing, the remaining are yet to do so, Patil said. Asked if the delay was because of the Union government’s plans to include caste in the next census, he denied it.

Backward Classes Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi said, “We have decided to discuss it at the next cabinet meeting, which will be held next week.”