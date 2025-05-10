Karnataka cabinet defers caste census discussion, yet again

BENGALURU: The State cabinet once again deferred discussion of the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (SES-2015) or caste census, on Friday. Law Minister HK Patil said it will be discussed at the next cabinet meeting.
Reports of the survey were given to ministers at the cabinet meeting held on April 17. They had decided to discuss it on May 2, and deferred it to May 9. Now, the cabinet has again postponed discussing the caste census.
Patil told reporters that the Backward Class Commission had submitted its report to the cabinet. A discussion was initiated, and some ministers gave suggestions to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. While 11 ministers gave their opinion in writing, the remaining are yet to do so, Patil said. Asked if the delay was because of the Union government’s plans to include caste in the next census, he denied it.
Backward Classes Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi said, “We have decided to discuss it at the next cabinet meeting, which will be held next week.”
In a major decision, the cabinet has given approval to fix 4 per cent reservation for physically challenged officials from Group A and Group B (junior level), while giving promotion. Patil said that as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPWD Act), opportunity has been given, provided reservation in promotion is in accordance with instructions issued by the government from time to time.
CA site for Congress Bhavan
The Cabinet approved giving a 3,404 sqm CA site for construction of a Congress Bhavan for the Chikkaballapura District Congress. This will come up at Anakanuru village in Chikkaballapura district. The cost of this land will be 5 per cent of the guidance value, and the land will be free, the minister said.
Specialists to retire at 65 years
The cabinet approved increasing retirement age for specialists working in government super speciality hospitals from the existing 60 years to 65 years. According to Patil, there are around 500 posts of specialists, of which only 250 are filled. “If senior specialists retire, there will be more vacancies, hence the decision,’’ he said.