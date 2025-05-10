Karnataka's Raichur thermal plant conducts mock drill to check readiness

RAICHUR: As part of the civil defence mock drill amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Raichur District Disaster Management Authority and the district administration, along with various departments, organised ‘Operation Abhyaas’ on the helipad premises of Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) in Shaktinagar on Friday.

People were sensitised on the measures and precautions to be taken in case of an air attack on India. Volunteers were taught how to handle the seriously injured and casualties in case of air strikes. Bombs were also simulated using fireworks.

In the mock drill that lasted for 30 minutes, fire and emergency services personnel also demonstrated to the public how to respond to any kind of emergency.

People were also shown how to extinguish fire and how to rescue people and move them to safer places.

Later, Raichur Deputy Commissioner Nitish K explained that the main purpose of the mock drill was to show citizens how to protect themselves in the event of an attack on India by enemy countries.

“Everyone, including students and youths, together with the district administration, should be prepared for any kind of situation,” MLA Basanagouda Daddal said.