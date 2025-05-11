Actor Sudeep lauds PM Modi for Operation Sindoor

BENGALURU: Noted Kannada film actor Sudeep has said that the Operation Sindoor, the military action to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border, is a bold and decisive message to the world.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actor said: “As the nation salutes the triumph of Operation Sindoor, I write to you with deep admiration. It was not just a response, it was a statement. A bold, decisive message to the world that Bharat does not flinch, Bharat does not forget, and Bharat always rises.”

The clarity and confidence with which the operation was carried out reflect the very spirit of our civilization, which has always been fearless, dharmic, and resolute, he stated.

“Every Kannadiga, and the entire Kannada film industry, stands firmly with you. We draw inspiration from your courage. Under your leadership, our defence forces have demonstrated unmatched precision, discipline, and bravery. Their success is our pride. We stand united as one people, one voice and one nation,” he stated.