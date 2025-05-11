Amid ceasefire, Mysuru Palace plays host to ‘Op Abhyas’

MYSURU: While India and Pakistan agreed to cease fire, a civil defence mock drill, ‘Operation Abhyas’, was held on the premises of Mysuru Palace on Saturday for emergency preparedness and to raise public awareness on disaster response.

Around 5.15 pm, sirens were sounded on the palace premises. Palace security personnel Dayanand and Madhu activated the sirens for 10 seconds each six times to alert civilians of an air raid. Within a few minutes, an airplane hovered over the palace building and there were eight blasts at different places, while a temporary shed erected near the Jayamarthanda Gate was set on fire.

As the message was passed on from the palace control room to all departments, 32 personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from the RBI with AK 47 rifles, personnel from fire service with fire tenders, health staff with ambulances, police with dog and forensic experts and 110 home guards rushed to the spot. While CISF cordoned off the entire area, the health staff shifted the injured to a temporary health facility near Jayarama and Balarama Gates, while fire service personnel doused the fire.

The mock drill was held for nearly an hour which was witnessed by hundreds of tourists who were at the palace to see the illumination.