Carnivore DNA at hunt site important to ascertain identity, reveals NCBS study

BENGALURU: Forensic evidence is important to not just understand the crime scene and gather information about criminals, but it is also crucial in wildlife to ascertain the number of carnivores in an area and identify the individuals.

A recent study by researchers from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, showed that tracing the DNA left behind by large carnivores at the livestock kill site helps as a reliable source of information to identify the predators. Prof Uma Ramakrishna, coauthor of the report -- Trace DNA from kill sites identifies individual predators -- said this approach helps as an effective tool in managing man-animal conflicts, understanding predator behaviour and the ecology.

The researchers studied 198 livestock kills in Kanha and Bandhavgarh tiger reserves. They collected 342 saliva, 33 scat and 395 shed hair samples. Based on the study, the individuals were classified as true predators at 72 sites and circumstantial predators at 34 sites. Also uncertain predators were noted at 49 sites.

In communities that live in proximity to large carnivores, livestock depredation can cause conservation challenges. Systematic understanding of individuals involved in conflict is a critical first step towards a solution, Uma said.

Researchers noted that traces of DNA of the predator left at the kill site in the form of saliva, shed hair, urine, scat etc can be used as the only evidence for conclusive predator identification. These methods help along with the conventional methods including camera traps at kill sites which can often be unreliable in identification of the individual predator. Identification of individual predators becomes difficult when predators lack unique natural marks for identification.

They also noted that around the world, managing human-wildlife conflict often involves relocating or removing the suspected predator. Typically, forest departments rely on field signs like pug marks, scat or claw marks to identify the animal involved. However, these signs can be ambiguous and removing the non-target individual may disturb carnivore populations and sometimes further intensify conflict situations. More reliable and robust genetic identification will be effective for conflict resolution.

Researchers noted that predators differ in their hunting strategies, prey selection and spatial patterns of habitat use. These differences promote population stability by reducing intraspecies competition and influence prey populations through selection pressures. They also drive ecological diversification within the predator-prey system.

Karnataka forest department officials said that this method will not just be helpful with big cats but also with elephants. “The large human presence at the affected site leads to damaging forensic evidence. Just like any other crime scene. Thus quick and close working of researchers with foresters is important to address conflicts,” the official said.