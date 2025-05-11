Col Sofiya has lit up entire country, says her proud father-in-law

GOKAK(BELAGAVI DISTRICT): While Colonel Sofiya Qureshi continues to apprise the world through press briefings about India’s Operation Sindoor, her in-laws’ residence in Konnur, Belagavi district, is bustling with visitors who are praising the family for the role played by their daughter-in-law.

Commoners, politicians, and religious heads are elated at the way Col Sofiya has hit the headlines for effectively disseminating information about the precision of strikes carried out on Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the Indian armed forces.

“There is a tradition in our country that the daughter-in-law brightens her in-law’s home. But our daughter-in-law has lit up the entire country. My family is proud,’’ says Col Sofiya’s father-in-law Gous Sab Bagewadi.

Bagewadi was speaking after he was felicitated at his home in Konnur village, near Gokak, by several seers, including Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji of Hukkeri Mutt and Dr Pavadeshwar Swamiju of Maradimutt on Saturday.