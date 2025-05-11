Col Sofiya has lit up entire country, says her proud father-in-law

GOKAK(BELAGAVI DISTRICT): While Colonel Sofiya Qureshi continues to apprise the world through press briefings about India’s Operation Sindoor, her in-laws’ residence in Konnur, Belagavi district, is bustling with visitors who are praising the family for the role played by their daughter-in-law.
Commoners, politicians, and religious heads are elated at the way Col Sofiya has hit the headlines for effectively disseminating information about the precision of strikes carried out on Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the Indian armed forces.
“There is a tradition in our country that the daughter-in-law brightens her in-law’s home. But our daughter-in-law has lit up the entire country. My family is proud,’’ says Col Sofiya’s father-in-law Gous Sab Bagewadi.
Bagewadi was speaking after he was felicitated at his home in Konnur village, near Gokak, by several seers, including Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji of Hukkeri Mutt and Dr Pavadeshwar Swamiju of Maradimutt on Saturday.
“I may be a Muslim... but I grew up around mutts in Konnur. I did not have children for nine years after marriage. I became a father only due to the blessings of Tavagada Balayya Swamiji. The child I got then is Col. Tajuddin Bagewadi, who is serving the nation now. It is essential for everyone in the country to be patriotic,” he said. Tajuddin is Sofiya’s husband.
On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji said Col Sofiya Qureshi has made Belagavi district proud.
Pavadeshwar Swamiji said he was extremely happy to felicitate a patriotic family.
Meanwehile, Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi and MLC Lakhan Jarkihoili visited Col Sofiya’s home in Konnur and felicitated her in-laws on Saturday. “The entire world is amazed at the success of Operation Sindoor after Col Sofiya Qureshi addressed the press for the past few days. She has made Gokak proud and we are all honoured to have her family here,’’ said Balachandra Jarkiholi.