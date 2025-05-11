Every citizen should be a responsible ‘soldier’ against false propaganda

When the nation is at war with terrorists and their backers from across the border, every responsible citizen is like a soldier. Not just those in the border states, who are working closely with our armed forces and the state administrations, but even those in other parts of the country, can play a role in thwarting the adversary’s nefarious designs, which include a barrage of misinformation /disinformation and cyberattacks.

After Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, India responded militarily in a calibrated manner by demolishing terror infrastructure across the border. However, the continued aggression by the hostile neighbour had resulted in an escalation in tensions. While Operation Sindoor gave a befitting response to Pakistan’s provocative and escalatory actions of targeting civilians, citizens across the country need to be vigilant about propaganda warfare, especially using social media platforms, even after the announcement of the ceasefire.

In the last few days, many fake videos and messages have been circulated on social media with the intention to create confusion and panic. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which has been working to debunk the psychological warfare by subjecting such videos to fact-checks, has cautioned that “a barrage of coordinated disinformation has been carried out by certain social media handles in general and mainstream media in particular in Pakistan with the sole objective to instill fear among Indian masses.”