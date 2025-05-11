Man held for morphing photos of ex-colleagues in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Banaswadi police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly morphing photos of his former female colleagues.

The accused Ashish Monnappa is a resident of Jakkur and a native of Madikeri. He was employed at a private firm in the city. According to police, the incident came to light when one of the victims found her morphed photos and other women on her laptop.

Monnappa had formerly worked with the victim and had recently shifted to another company. While working with them, he had borrowed the laptop, claiming it was for work purposes, but he checked photos on the laptop.

Investigations revealed that Monnappa used editing tools to morph the images on the victim’s laptop. However, the police said that the accused did not upload the images online, nor did he issue any threats or make any demands to the victims, the police said

Based on a complaint filed by the victim on Wednesday, the accused was arrested the following day. Monnappa is currently in judicial custody.