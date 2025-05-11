Now ‘Mission NoDropOut’ to tackle low SSLC pass rates in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Active Bengaluru Foundation (ABF) has launched the ‘Mission NoDropOut’ initiative to tackle the low SSLC pass rates across Karnataka. With a failure rate of 33.86%, students from underprivileged backgrounds, such as those in the 2B category, have recorded some of the lowest pass percentages, 57.27 among Scheduled Tribe (ST) students and 58.4 overall.

The Mission NoDropOut is a non-commercial campaign aimed at supporting students appearing for the SSLC supplementary exams starting May 26. Currently, 22 coaching centres across Bengaluru are participating in the initiative, reaching over 1,000 students, particularly those from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, urban slums, government schools, and those facing socio-economic challenges. The daily classes, conducted with the assistance of teachers and school administrators, focus on subjects like Kannada, science, and mathematics, in which most students have struggled.

“We started the initiative for students from economically and socially backward communities, who are often neglected. If they fail again, their education might come to a halt,” said Syed Tousif Mazood, a founding member of ABF. “We urge more schools to join the initiative, so these last-minute efforts can help secure the future of these children,” he added.

Those interested can contact 9364024365.