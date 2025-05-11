There’s no need to hand over Suhas Shetty murder case to NIA, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday reiterated that the state police department is competent to investigate the murder of Hindutva activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty, and there is no need to hand it over to the NIA.

Responding to BJP’s demand for an NIA probe, the minister, however, said the government will take a call on it. “I don’t want to comment on a matter pertaining to the Home Department,” he said. However, he said that one needs to deliberate on the need to hand over the probe to the NIA, as the Mangaluru City police are on the right track.

In an apparent reference to the Paresh Mesta murder case, he said that in the past, some cases were handed over to the CBI, but nothing came out of it. “The intention should be right. The police are investigating this case from all angles, including the involvement of any organisation,” he added.

On BJP leaders finding gaps in the investigation, the minister said he cannot respond to their speculation, and asked them to provide concrete evidence and the government will act on it. On the government facing criticism from some sections over representatives of the state government not visiting the kin of Shetty, the minister said the government is aware of its responsibilities.

He said the police have initiated strict action against those posting provocative messages on social media. He attributed the delay in taking action against those posting messages through fake accounts because it needs assistance from Meta, Instagram, etc.

On BJP MLA Harish Poonja making personal remarks against him, the minister said that reflects Poonja’s personality. There is no need to respond to comments made in poor taste.