Activists flag upper castes identifying as Scheduled Castes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: False caste claims are rocking Karnataka’s ongoing caste census, with reports that thousands of upper caste individuals are fraudulently identifying as Scheduled Caste (SC) to gain government benefits. More alarming is that enumerators working under the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission have allegedly been instructed not to demand proof or verification of Beda Jangams and Budaga Jangams, and to simply accept the respondent’s word as final.
This revelation has prompted SC leaders and rights activists to raise red flags. “Even in recent surveys, numbers show an increase of about 2 lakh entries, which appears suspicious,” said Renuka Prasanna, secretary, Veerashaiva Mahasabha. “We are urging people to report their actual caste and not make false claims. Just because an enumerator records, it doesn’t mean someone automatically becomes SC, there are official processes involved.”
The implications of this alleged loophole are far from minor. A delegation of Scheduled Caste leaders, including former MP Dr L Hanumanthaiah and former minister H Anjaneya, met Justice Nagamohan Das to caution him about the misuse.
Dr L Hanumanthaiah told TNIE, “While we demanded there should be no false entries, the commission said there is a problem because some members have approached the High Court, asking why they were asked to show proof of Beda Jangam and Budaga Jangam identity, while others were not asked for certificates as proof. Considering this serious problem, it is good that enumerators demand proof of identity, because the number of Beda Jangams and Budaga Jangams have shot up from less than 60,000 to over 3 lakh, an increase of 400-500 per cent between 2011 and the present.’’
“There is clear disparity on how information is being gathered,” said a source. “SC families are being asked to fill in up to 54 columns of data, while non-SC families provide only the family head’s name and total number of members.”
Sources in the Civil Rights Enforcement Cell of the police confirm the problem has snowballed over decades. “Earlier this wasn’t common, but since the 1980s, some upper caste individuals began falsely claiming identities like Beda Jangam and Budaga Jangam, even procuring fraudulent caste certificates,” a senior officer revealed. “Today, it has reached an alarming level.”
Record caste as Bhovi or Vaddar, corpn chief tells community
Shivamogga: Karnataka State Bhovi Development Corporation Chairman S Ravikumar urged people from the Bhovi community to participate in the state’s ongoing caste census and accurately record their original caste name as either ‘Bhovi’ or ‘Vaddar’ to avoid confusion during the internal reservation process. He told reporters on Saturday that the survey, which began statewide on May 5, is crucial for determining internal reservation allocations among scheduled castes based on caste-wise population data.
He appealed to the community to fully cooperate with the enumerators without any delay or excuses. “This caste survey is extremely important for the Bhovi community because the data will shape our future,” Ravikumar said. “Based on the caste-wise population figures, internal reservations will likely be allocated.
Therefore, it is vital that no one is left out of the process.” To increase awareness, Ravikumar said campaigns are being held under the leadership of community seer Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamiji. Local leaders have been assigned responsibilities at districts, taluks and hoblis to ensure broad participation. Ravikumar also noted that survey staff are asking for Aadhaar cards, ration cards and caste certificates.
He stressed that data must be recorded only according to the government’s official instructions, not based on individual discretion. He asked community leaders to remain alert in this regard. Former Zilla Panchayat member and community leader Veerabhadrappa Pujari added that there have been instances of individuals from other castes slightly altering the word ‘Bhovi’ to fraudulently access government benefits. Some of these cases have reached the courts, he said.