Crumbling infrastructure hobbles government schools in Karnataka

BENGALURU: These are schools of hard knocks.

If education’s goal is to prepare a child for survival in challenging Indian conditions, Karnataka’s more than 49,000 government schools need no teachers at all. Nearly 50 lakh children enrolled in these schools are learning unforgettable lessons every day, spending their days without basic infrastructure — not enough classrooms, not enough toilets, no drinking water, no electricity, and no playground.

It is a far cry from the smart classrooms every parent aspires for her wards these days.

As per the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE) data, across Karnataka, 1,052 schools remain without ‘functional’ electricity. Another 213 have no drinking water. Over 2,600 schools have no toilets for boys. Nearly 1,000 have none for girls. And as if invisibility were policy, nearly 43,000 schools have made no provision for disabled-friendly toilets. For over 12,000 schools, even a basic handrail on a ramp is missing — inclusion, as it seems, doesn’t come with a blueprint for these schools.

Educationists and child rights activists say that lack of basic amenities plays a crucial role in the increasing number of dropouts. The state’s 14.6% dropout rate (2023-24) is higher than the national average of 12.6%.

Karnataka may pride itself on 49,306 government schools, but the question is — how many of them are truly ready to welcome a child, beyond the morning bell?

Necessities lacking even a decade after RTE

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, lays down specific infrastructure norms that all schools must follow to provide a quality learning environment. These include at least one classroom per teacher, separate toilets for boys and girls, adequate drinking water, and playgrounds but when a handful of teachers are expected to manage all school activities, from teaching to administration, how can we expect the learning environment not to suffer?