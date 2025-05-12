Crumbling infrastructure hobbles government schools in Karnataka

BENGALURU: These are schools of hard knocks.
If education’s goal is to prepare a child for survival in challenging Indian conditions, Karnataka’s more than 49,000 government schools need no teachers at all. Nearly 50 lakh children enrolled in these schools are learning unforgettable lessons every day, spending their days without basic infrastructure — not enough classrooms, not enough toilets, no drinking water, no electricity, and no playground.
It is a far cry from the smart classrooms every parent aspires for her wards these days.
As per the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE) data, across Karnataka, 1,052 schools remain without ‘functional’ electricity. Another 213 have no drinking water. Over 2,600 schools have no toilets for boys. Nearly 1,000 have none for girls. And as if invisibility were policy, nearly 43,000 schools have made no provision for disabled-friendly toilets. For over 12,000 schools, even a basic handrail on a ramp is missing — inclusion, as it seems, doesn’t come with a blueprint for these schools.
Educationists and child rights activists say that lack of basic amenities plays a crucial role in the increasing number of dropouts. The state’s 14.6% dropout rate (2023-24) is higher than the national average of 12.6%.
Karnataka may pride itself on 49,306 government schools, but the question is — how many of them are truly ready to welcome a child, beyond the morning bell?
Necessities lacking even a decade after RTE
The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, lays down specific infrastructure norms that all schools must follow to provide a quality learning environment. These include at least one classroom per teacher, separate toilets for boys and girls, adequate drinking water, and playgrounds but when a handful of teachers are expected to manage all school activities, from teaching to administration, how can we expect the learning environment not to suffer?
How can the academic burden not worsen existing infrastructure gaps? Development educationist Professor Niranjanaradhya VP argued, highlighting that ‘administrative’ gaps like lack of teachers and combined classes ultimately worsen the infrastructure gaps.
This delay, Niranjanaradhya lamented, isn’t just a technical lapse — it reflects a systemic neglect of children’s fundamental right to a supportive learning environment.
Free education a child’s right, not charity
“Across party lines, leaders keep repeating how they’ve given free uniforms, books, or meals, as if they’re offering handouts. It’s not something they’re ‘giving’ — it’s something every child is entitled to,” child rights activist Nagasimha G Rao said.
He added that while private schools are now going door-to-door even in remote villages, government schools — despite being present in these areas for years — have made no serious effort to bring back children. And when they do, it’s only to show “increased enrolment” numbers. “Teachers are pressured to chase 100% results and high enrolment, not real learning. If learning really mattered, we wouldn’t see students from three different classes sitting in the same room due to the lack of classrooms,” Rao said.
Infra gaps contribute to dropouts
Children’s curiosity doesn’t spark from books alone, it thrives in a space where they can feel connected — the classroom, teachers and sense of belonging, experts said, stressing that when these elements are missing, schools become places where children don’t belong, and learning remains a struggle.
But yet, every time exam results are announced, the spotlight finds the government school student. If a child from a government school secures a top rank in SSLC or PUC, their story is shared and their success is proudly claimed by the very system that failed to support them in the first place.
Government officials, departments, ministers, all take credit for these wins as if these children succeeded because of the system, not in spite of it. But experts question why the system only shows up at the finish line? Why does the government not invest and only celebrate the success?
Vijayanagara
Students forced to defecate in open
In Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district, the kitchen-cum-dining hall at the Minority Morarji Desai Residential School doubles as a sleeping space for 278 students — including 80 girls — from Classes 6 to 10. With no proper hostel rooms and barely functioning toilets, most children are forced to defecate in the open field nearby every day.
Despite being a residential school, basic dignity and hygiene remain out of reach. For five years now, construction of a new building has remained stalled, leaving the school to operate out of a structure meant to hold just 100 students. School authorities say work stopped due to “technical issues”. However, with no other schools in the vicinity, these students have nowhere else to go.
Kodagu
Schools relying on alumni network for funds
Kodagu’s government schools continue to suffer as rain relief works remain stalled — despite the state releasing over Rs 1.16 crore for basic repairs. Funds were meant to build classrooms at Karnataka Public School in Virajpet, and fix leaking roofs and broken compound walls in five other schools, but the project is still stuck in the tender process. Meanwhile, another monsoon looms over already crumbling infrastructure. Though money was routed through the education department to the Panchayat Raj, work on the ground hasn’t even begun.
At the same time, schools in the district are battling a severe staff shortage. Over 140 teaching posts are vacant in 47 primary schools, while higher primary schools are short by nearly 400 teachers. Six government primary schools in Kodagu have already shut down this academic year due to zero enrolment and with minimal state support, schools are now forced to rely on alumni networks and school boards to raise funds — turning what should be a government responsibility into a community burden.
Udupi
Infra gaps due to lack of RTC documents
In Karkala taluk’s Koodabettu village, the PM-SHRI Government Primary School — meant to represent the Centre’s model for quality education — is still waiting for four additional classrooms to accommodate its 156 students from Classes 1 to 7. Elsewhere in Hebri, the 140-year-old Government Model Higher Primary School, with 750 students from Classes 1 to 8, is grappling with space constraints, functioning with just eight classrooms. No building funds have been released yet.
Across Udupi district, many government schools face similar hurdles — unable to construct compound walls or develop playgrounds due to unresolved land ownership issues. Without Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) documents in the school’s name, development work is caught in objections and disputes. These are, however, not isolated issues and signal deep systemic concerns.
Dharwad
No toilets, playgrounds
In Dharwad district, out of 763 primary and 107 high schools, 674 classrooms need major repairs, and 680 more require minor fixes. Nearly 14% of government schools still operate from rented buildings, reflecting the state’s failure to provide permanent infrastructure. While all schools have drinking water, 34% lack compound walls, 37% have no playgrounds, and one in three still don’t have separate toilets for girls — basic amenities that should have been non-negotiable by now.
Though the education department claims to have adequate staff and subject experts, routine retirements and transfers continue to disrupt learning. A department official said this data comes from recent assessments, with some repair works under way. But even completed ones are pending formal inauguration — a delay that speaks of how visibility often takes priority over usability.
Shivamogga
Miscreants misuse school campus
Shivamogga, the home district of state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, is a tale of two realities. While some government schools in the city boast strong student numbers and better facilities, others struggle without even the basics. The Government Main Middle School on BH Road — in the heart of the city — has been functioning without a compound wall, leaving over 2,000 students, 70% of them girls, exposed to security risks.
Despite repeated requests, including one to the city corporation, the collapsed wall near the Urdu school on campus has not been repaired. Staff from eight institutions sharing the space say miscreants misuse the open campus, leading to thefts and serious safety concerns.
In rural parts like Kote Ganguru village, conditions are worse. The government higher primary school here lacks electricity, drinking water, functional toilets, and even a road — it stands isolated, 2km from the village amid fields. Parents accuse the department of ignoring repeated pleas, and this neglect has cost the school dearly as student strength has dropped from 180 to 150 in a year.
Gadag
Individual efforts helping schools
Individuals have stepped up in Gadag where the system has fallen short. At Sudi Government School, one of the teachers has been contributing part of his salary to improve facilities and it’s only this year, in Ron town, the SR Patil Boys Government School is working to arrange water supply. Associations like the local lorry drivers’ group have also pitched in by donating TVs and books to libraries. While these efforts are helping schools stay functional — they also reflect how communities are often left to manage government schools on their own.
Hassan
Funds long overdue
Basic infrastructure remains uneven across Hassan district’s 2,431 primary and 582 high schools. While most schools have access to drinking water, toilets and road connectivity, 518 government-run schools still lack compound walls, and 219 operate without playgrounds due to land shortage. About 125 primary schools do not have proper kitchens, relying on makeshift setups to prepare mid-day meals.
While officials claim readiness for the school reopening, School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members say the education system has long been neglected and that at least now the government must prioritise funding.
Chitradurga
No permanent teachers
Eleven government schools in Chitradurga district are without a single permanent teacher. These schools, located across Molakalmuru, Holalkere, Challakere and Hosadurga taluks, are being run entirely by guest teachers appointed last July. According to Deputy Director of Public Instruction Manjunath, the headmasters of nearby schools are managing mid-day meals, while teaching continues through temporary staff.
However, the bright spot is that the basic infrastructure in the region is improving. Davanagere district is currently renovating 584 classrooms and rural schools. Due to MGNREGA efforts, schools are reportedly facing no toilet shortages.
(With inputs from Prakash Samaga/ Udupi, Prajna GR/Madikeri, Pramod Kumar Vaidya/ Dharwad, Kiran Balannanavar/Vijaynagara, Ramachandra Gunari & Arpitha I/ Shivamogga, Raghu Koppar / Gadag, Uday Kumar/ Hassan, G Subhash Chandra/ Chitradurga)