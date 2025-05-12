GDKGA approval must for using groundwater in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The water table has declined drastically because of over exploitation of groundwater sources in the state.

To put checks and balances in place, the Groundwater Directorate and Karnataka Groundwater Authority (GDKGA) has again sent a reminder to all departments in the state, stating that the authority’s permission is mandatory for ‘No Objection Certificate’ or ‘Occupancy Certificate’ for using groundwater for construction activities.

The authority’s reminder comes with an increasing number of buildings and other establishments using groundwater, but many not seeking its approval. According to GDKGA data, from 2019 (when the authority was formed) till date, 205 NOCs have been issued to industries and residential and commercial establishments in Bengaluru alone.

Around 400 notices have been served on establishments for not seeking the authority’s permission for drawing groundwater. The permission for 942 borewells has been issued during the financial year 2024-25.

People are not taking approval from the authority because they are not aware of the rules, said Ambika T, Deputy Director, Bengaluru Urban, GDKGA. While house owners have to approach Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for permission for drilling borewells, large establishments have to seek approval from the authority.

Another official said, “Not even 20% of projects in the city have our approval. This is because BWSSB gives clearances online without involving us.”