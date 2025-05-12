GDKGA approval must for using groundwater in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The water table has declined drastically because of over exploitation of groundwater sources in the state.
To put checks and balances in place, the Groundwater Directorate and Karnataka Groundwater Authority (GDKGA) has again sent a reminder to all departments in the state, stating that the authority’s permission is mandatory for ‘No Objection Certificate’ or ‘Occupancy Certificate’ for using groundwater for construction activities.
The authority’s reminder comes with an increasing number of buildings and other establishments using groundwater, but many not seeking its approval. According to GDKGA data, from 2019 (when the authority was formed) till date, 205 NOCs have been issued to industries and residential and commercial establishments in Bengaluru alone.
Around 400 notices have been served on establishments for not seeking the authority’s permission for drawing groundwater. The permission for 942 borewells has been issued during the financial year 2024-25.
People are not taking approval from the authority because they are not aware of the rules, said Ambika T, Deputy Director, Bengaluru Urban, GDKGA. While house owners have to approach Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for permission for drilling borewells, large establishments have to seek approval from the authority.
Another official said, “Not even 20% of projects in the city have our approval. This is because BWSSB gives clearances online without involving us.”
B’luru water table going down fast, says official
“A subcommittee for clearing all projects (apart from individual homes and water for domestic consumption) has been set up. We are also part of it along with BBMP and other agencies. But project details are not shared with us. Not many are aware of the authority,” the official said.
The official said the authority has issued two notices to defaulters for not taking permission from it. No third notice has been served as the government is not keen on disconnecting power and water supply of errant establishments, as they fall under the essential category.
Authority Director Rajendra said that information related to Bengaluru is available and that of the state is being collated. “We have been writing to all authorities to involve us in giving clearances and sharing information. This is important as the water table is going down fast with recharge not happening at the same pace,” he added.
Reacting to this, BWSSB Engineer-in-Chief Suresh B said their board is responsible for individual houses, while other categories like non-domestic, apartment, commercial, industrial etc., are with GDKGA. There is an online system and a subcommittee has been set up for this.
R Babu, a retired official of the Mines and Geology Department, who is now a consultant with Central Ground Water Board, said proper coordination with agencies concerned is needed to overcome the water crisis.