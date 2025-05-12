Gender pay gap disempowers women: Activists

“It is also happening at the level of executives. These industries have to be brought under regulation,” said Maitreyi K, state secretary, All India Central Council of Trade Unions.

She argued that legal frameworks alone won’t suffice, and the government needs to step in to make a change. “It’s the implementation that remains weak,” she stressed.“Government should identify them and ensure they comply with equal pay laws. Strict action must be taken if it is not followed,” she added.

Tara Krishnaswamy, policy consultant, stresses the need for transparency and monitoring. “Companies must be held accountable. Just like there are mandates for women on boards, we need mandates for overall representation. More importantly, since gender parity laws exist, companies should be required to publish their pay scales and undergo regular audits,” she said.

Cynthia Stephen, an independent gender and social policy researcher, opined, “Even though the state has a progressive stance on women’s economic, educational and political empowerment, the reason lies in entrenched misogyny.”