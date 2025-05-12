Operation Abhyasa simulates bomb blast, boat attack, fire outbreak at KRS dam

MYSURU: Tourists who had gathered to enjoy the serene beauty of Brindavan Gardens at the KRS dam were left stunned on Sunday as loud sirens, smoke and scenes of chaos unfolded around them. Many were unsure whether they were witnessing a real-life terror attack or a film shoot — only to later realise that it was a high-intensity mock drill conducted by the Mandya district administration as per the Home Ministry’s directions.

The drill -- Operation Abhyasa -- was aimed at testing the preparedness and coordination of various departments in case of a potential terrorist attack.

The exercise, which unfolded in three phases, involved police, fire personnel, health officials, NCC cadets and representatives from several other departments.

The first scenario simulated a drowning incident during an attack at the boating point of Brindavan Gardens. As soon as the ‘accident’ was reported to the control room, alerts were sent out to various departments. Fire and rescue teams rushed in with boats and life-saving equipment, rescuing the ‘victims’ from the water.

Police personnel ensured the crowd was controlled and ambulances had free access. Medical teams, including doctors and nurses, were quick to administer first aid on-site and shifted the severely injured to nearby hospitals.

The second phase depicted a major fire breakout at the police guest house next to Hotel Mayura Cauvery run by KSTDC. The final drill was centered around a bomb blast scenario inside the garden.

In the final phase, a 10 minute black-out was observed. Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumara, Zilla Panchayat CEO KR Nandini, and SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi were present to oversee the operations.