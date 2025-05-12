Plan to reopen Mahal-Kemmangundi link road to be presented to Karnataka government again

CHIKKAMAGALUR: The Mahal-Kemmangundi link road has been closed for years as it passes through the Jagara Reserve Forest. The 8km road from Attigundi enroute to Mahal to reach the popular hill station, Kemmangundi, was earlier used by private buses and tourist vehicles.

Though a mud road, it helped local residents and tourists to reach the hill station in a short time. After the Bhadra sanctuary was declared a Tiger Reserve, the road which falls in the Jagara Valley range was closed for traffic.

Tourist vehicles visiting Mullayanagiri, Seetalayyana Giri, Datta Peeta and Manikyadhara in the Chandra Drona hill ranges have to take a detour of around 30 km from Attigundi through Kaimara, Shantaveri, Lingadahalli and Kallathigiri falls. After visiting Kemmangundi, they have to return via Birur and Tarikere.

Chikkamagaluru MLA HD Thammaiah has now taken an initiative to develop and reopen the road. After laying the foundation stone for a concrete road from Attigundi to Kolagame on Saturday, Thammaiah said he has set sights on developing the Mahal-Kemmangundi link road that will benefit tourists.

A proposal to develop this road at approximately Rs 33 crore was submitted to the government through district in-charge minister KJ George, but the proposal was returned citing technical reasons.

“Another meeting will be held in the presence of the minister and a decision will be taken to assure the forest department that no damage will be done to the environment. This will reduce the density of vehicles on Mullayanagiri and Datta Peeta roads. The priority is to provide basic facilities to tourists,” he observed.