Stray dogs maul woman to death in Karnataka's Gadag

GADAG: In a shocking incident, a woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Gajendragad on Sunday morning. The victim has been identified as Premavva Cholin (54), a resident of Cholin Colony in Gajendragad.

While some of her relatives said that Prema had gone to a nearby market to purchase flowers, some said she was plucking flowers in front of a house when the incident happened.

Prema’s relatives and residents of Cholin Colony staged a protest in front of the Government Hospital in Gajendragad and alleged that the incident happened due to the apathy of the local administration. “These dogs become aggressive after eating chicken or mutton flesh.

We have filed several complaints and also orally requested many officials and local leaders. They promise to do the needful but end up doing nothing. If the local leaders or officials had taken the necessary steps, a life could have been saved,” added a resident of Cholin Colony who was part of the protest.

Gajendragad Town Municipal Council (TMC) president Subhash Myageri said, “We have instructed our officials to take the necessary steps. The TMC will give Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family and the MLA has also promised to give Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.”