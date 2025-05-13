Artists, community groups decry curbs at ‘open & free’ Cubbon Park

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park has long served as a sanctuary for artists, readers and community groups, offering a peaceful retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. But newly imposed restrictions, including a cap of 20 people per gathering and a ban on banners, posters, balloons, kites and other materials have cast uncertainty over the future of many communities that depend on the park as a free and open space.

“We’ve been gathering here for years, and there’s truly no better place for our community. It’s accessible to all and open spaces like these naturally encourage more participation— something that just doesn’t happen in enclosed venues,” said Jino, founder of the Tables and Stools Community. “These restrictions are troubling because there’s no alternative venue which is both open and free. If we’re forced into fragmented or paid spaces, our community risks becoming commercialised, and that’s not our intention,” he added.

Bengaluru skaters have also faced challenges in the park over the years, including repeated bans and prolonged negotiations with the horticulture department. “While it’s good that skaters are no longer treated like second-class citizens, the 20-person cap on gatherings still raises questions. Rather than enforcing blanket rules, the authorities should implement targeted policies with penalties for actual violations,” said Divye Karde, founder of the Cubbon Park skating group.

Adithi Balaganesan, admin volunteer with the CJ Memorial Trust, said, “Cubbon Park is a public space, and we need to strike a balance between preserving it and enabling communities to actively engage with it. From yoga groups and skaters to dog lovers, readers, children, morning walkers, and others give this park its spirit. The goal shouldn’t be to restrict use, but to encourage stewardship. When people feel a sense of belonging, they naturally care for the space. That’s how a public park thrives— through shared respect and responsibility.”

V Ravichandar, a civic evangelist, said, “The horticulture department needs to adopt a public service mindset instead of clinging to a controlling attitude about park maintenance. Here, unfortunately, it feels more like a ‘sarkari gated community’ guarded by bureaucracy, which is different from the other part of the world.”

In response, Kusuma G, Deputy Director of Horticulture at Cubbon Park, said, “These regulations have existed informally for the past five years, but are now being enforced as an official order. Large gatherings cause damage to the park, a heritage space. The guidelines are designed to preserve the park’s flora and fauna, ensuring its accessibility for everyone. Communities are still welcome to gather, as long as they obtain prior permission and respect the space.”