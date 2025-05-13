Centre disappointed Indians with truce: Priyank Kharge

KALABURAGI: “Our soldiers destroyed terrorist hideouts. But the Centre disappointed the Army and common citizens with the decision of ceasefire,” said RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday.

He told the media that Pakistan is not a trustworthy country. “Indian soldiers attacked and destroyed the bases of terrorists who attacked our citizens. However, the ceasefire has been declared.

Who should declare it and on what criteria? What action should be taken if the ceasefire is violated,” he asked. He demanded that the Centre convene a special Parliament session and reveal the reality to the people. “The Kashmir imbroglio is a bilateral issue, but has now been made an international issue with the intervention of the US. Who is Donald Trump to announce a ceasefire,” he asked.

Kharge said, “Trump has used the word ‘common sense’ and his posts seem like an advice to the Centre. Why are the PM, EAM and NSA not telling the people the truth about the ceasefire?” He added, “For foreign policies to be strengthened, it is not enough for the PM to hug foreign PMs. He has to hold talks with them.” He said America has not condemned the terrorist act, while China and Turkey supported Pakistan.

The International Monetary Fund announced a loan to Pakistan, which means the Indian government failed to convince the IMF about Pakistan’s support to terrorism and to not extend loans to the neighbouring country. This gives rise to an opinion that the foreign policy of our country is faltering, he claimed.