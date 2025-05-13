Cybercrooks hacking devices through fake news on India-Pakistan conflict

BENGALURU: Not every exclusive update on the India-Pakistan conflict is safe. Cybercriminals are spreading fake visuals, phishing links and malicious APKs through these updates to steal data and hack devices. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Monday warned citizens to be cautious of such messages sent through WhatsApp and emails.

He shared a video on the official page of Bengaluru City Police, stating that cyber criminals are taking advantage of the tension on India-Pakistan border by spreading fake news and sharing malicious links. Cashing in on people’s curiosity, criminals are sending messages claiming to provide exclusive updates or leaked footage related to the India-Pakistan conflict.

These messages often contain fake links that can download malware onto users’ devices. Clicking such links could result in your personal data being stolen, he warned. He said cyber criminals are circulating videos, images or files with names like ArmyJobApplicationForm.pdf.

Emails are another method used for these attacks. “If you receive an email from an unknown sender claiming to extend offers, urgent updates or job applications, do not open it,” he cautioned.

He advised people not to open unknown files received through WhatsApp or social media, not to forward suspicious content and to only download apps from official sources like Play Store.

“Do not click on forwarded links claiming to show conflict updates or sensitive footage. Avoid downloading attachments or clicking on links in unsolicited emails. Always be cautious with shared content,” he added.