It is a strategic blunder, says Congress MLC Hariprasad on US mediation over India-Pakistan ceasefire

BENGALURU: Congress MLC BK Hariprasad on Monday hit out at PM Narendra Modi, saying that he allowed US President Donald Trump to mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Hariprasad, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) permanent invitee, said,“It could be termed a strategic blunder, as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced a ceasefire following Trump’s claim that he mediated. It is unfortunate that Modi allowed third-party intervention. It is a deviation of the 1972 Simla Agreement, when the then PM Indira Gandhi said that no country should intervene in the affairs of both countries.

What forced Modi to do so?” he told the media.“The ceasefire was declared on the instructions of a third country. From now on, Modi cannot claim to be a vishwaguru because Donald Trump is now a world guru. The people of India and the soldiers were supportive but why did you (Modi) throw cold water on the expectations of the people of the country?” he said.

“Disturbing that US President Trump announces a ceasefire when India’s official stance is clear—no third-party involvement. Why are our people and even defence forces unaware? Indira Gandhi once told Nixon— India won’t be dictated to by powers sitting oceans away.

Today, this Modi government bows first by slashing tariffs, now by staying silent on foreign meddling. Is this the strong leadership we were promised?” he posted on ‘X’. “We had an opportunity to teach Pakistan a lesson. But now it has slipped away. They (Modi government) had said that they would capture PoK....We are not the weak ones who can be bothered by third parties. The unity and integrity of the country is important,” he said.

Harprasad’s charges come at a time when the government has also made it clear that India sees no role for external intervention in the matter.