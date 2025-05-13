Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Horatti questions PM Modi for halting military action against Pakistan

BELAGAVI: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for halting military action against Pakistan, stating that it should not have been stopped under any circumstances. Speaking to the media in Hukkeri town of Belagavi district on Sunday, Horatti expressed his disapproval, saying, “Pakistan should have been destroyed.

They attacked again after the ceasefire — that itself shows stopping the war was a mistake.” He further lashed out at external interference, particularly criticising US President Donald Trump’s role as mediator. “Who is Trump to mediate between India and Pakistan? Will America listen to us if we intervene in its affairs,” he questioned. Horatti emphasised that Pakistan would never act in India’s interest and should always be considered an adversary.

He urged the Indian government to take a more uncompromising stance, saying Modi should have made a firmer decision, instead of yielding to foreign influence. On the broader issue of terrorism, he called for a global summit involving all countries to jointly root out and destroy terror networks, underscoring that leniency and diplomacy would only lead to repeated attacks.