Karnataka’s GTTC to set up skilling centre in Namibia

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), known for its industry-linked vocational training, is set to expand its global footprint through a proposed collaboration with Namibia. The Africa India Economic Foundation (AIEF) has put forward a plan to establish a GTTC in Namibia, with the state-run institution serving as the knowledge and technology partner.

In a recent meeting with Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, the AIEF highlighted GTTC’s success as a robust training model suited for Africa’s industrial skilling needs. Operating for over five decades, GTTC runs more than 20 centres across Karnataka, offering training in precision toolmaking, CNC operations, mechatronics and robotics.

“GTTC has a strong alumni base of over five lakh skilled professionals, a curriculum tailored to current industrial demands, and deep connections with the manufacturing sector,” Anil Sinde, general secretary of AIEF, said, highlighting that its operational model can be seamlessly adapted to African conditions.

AIEF, which works to strengthen ties between India and 54 African countries in areas such as knowledge exchange, technology, trade and investment, has the backing of the African Union (AU).

Its proposals were formally welcomed during the AU summit in Addis Ababa in 2020. As part of this broader India-Africa vision, IIT Madras had also set up its first overseas campus in Zanzibar in 2023.

R Kanchanavelu, joint secretary of AIEF, said Namibia was a strategic choice due to its political stability, English-speaking population and growing sectors such as marine industries, energy, agribusiness, logistics and tourism.

“Namibia is also richly endowed with natural resources like uranium, diamonds, gold and rare earth minerals—making it an ideal partner,” he added.

Dr YK Dinesh Kumar, managing director of GTTC, said the collaboration would not only create employment opportunities for GTTC-trained professionals across Africa but also open markets for Karnataka-based MSMEs.

“This partnership is about more than training—it’s about showcasing Karnataka’s strength in skilling on a global stage through education diplomacy,” he said.

Minister Patil welcomed the proposal and instructed officials to take the discussions forward. “This initiative positions Karnataka as a global skilling hub. GTTC’s expertise in toolmaking and advanced manufacturing is now set to have a global impact,” he said.