KEA launches digital tools to help students

BENGALURU: THE Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday launched three candidate-centric digital initiatives - a college portal, mobile app, and a chatbot - to streamline examination processes and provide easy access to essential information.

Inaugurating the initiatives, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said that such advancements ensure timely and accurate information, eliminate confusion, and reduce the dependency on intermediaries.

The college portal consolidates crucial data about colleges, including infrastructure, course fees, and faculty details, allowing students to make informed decisions before option entry. It also enables students to report excessive fees directly to the Fee Regulation Committee.

Earlier, students had to depend on the scattered sources for information and the new college portal consolidates all relevant data in one place, with colleges themselves having been given access to upload their information directly to the portal. It provides detailed insights into each college’s infrastructure, academic environment, hostels, classrooms , faculty details and more, enabling the students to know well about the college and campus culture. “Many students, unaware of college conditions, make choices blindly and later request changes. This portal will help avoid such issues,” Dr Sudhakar said.

The KEA mobile app provides all the services available on the KEA website, including application submission and fee payment, making it particularly beneficial for rural candidates who were depended on cyber centres and often made errors during online application and seat allocation processes. Additionally, the app also features push notifications to keep students updated.