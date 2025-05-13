Kids of pourakarmikas, mahouts from Mysuru scale peak

MYSURU: In a moment of unparalleled pride, a team of eight pourakarmikas’ children, mahouts, forest guards, and other civilians from Mysuru achieved a historic feat by scaling the 13,990 ft Mt Kuari Pass in Uttarakhand.

The expedition, named ‘Junoon-2025’, was spearheaded by Tiger Adventure Foundation in collaboration with The Mountain Goat, and others and the group, despite a somber national mood following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, took part in the expedition with determination and completed.

Led by Anil Kumar A, lecturer at Marimallappa PU College, the team of 24 included children of pourakarmikas, mahouts from the Hunsur forest division, forest beat guards, housewives and students from Shashwath Seva Samaj School.

Anjana, who took part in the expedition said, “My parents sell vegetables for a living. This trek gave me a chance to dream beyond my circumstances.”

After mandatory medical check-ups in Pipalkoti, the team reached Tugasi Base Camp on April 27 and gradually acclimatised before ascending to Guling and Khullar. A minor health scare on the first day, involving a nasal block, was handled swiftly by the support team, showcasing the preparedness and care embedded in the mission, revealed the team members.

As they ascended the challenging trail of crevasses, glaciers, and gusty winds, the team’s resolve only grew stronger. On May 1, the Indian tricolour was hoisted atop Kuari, marking what organisers called the “first-ever summit by pourakarmikas’ children, forest guards, and mahouts in India’s adventure history”.