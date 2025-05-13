SC survey under credibility cloud, community leaders worried in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Authenticity is going to be a challenge for the ongoing Scheduled Caste (SC) internal quota survey with some leaders of the community questioning its conduct.

Apart from technical glitches early on, there are allegations that some enumerators lack in training and enthusiasm.

A hurried job would reduce the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission to the fate of the Socio Economic Educational Survey (SES-2015) by Backward Classes Commission, which some communities dubbed unscientific, according to certain SC communities’ leaders.

The leadership of SC left and SC right communities has questioned how mere self-declaration would lead to credibility in the absence of caste certificates.

They fear that considerable number of non-SCs would enumerate themselves falsely as ‘beda jangama’ and it would change the caste equation.

During the 2001 census ‘beda jangama’ number was about 4,000 across the state and restricted to four or five districts, that grew to 54,000 in 2011 and in the SES-2015 it was around 4.4 lakh.

“Over a period of time thousands have taken false caste certificates as ‘beda jangama’ and if their number increased further in the Das commission report it would add to the mess”, said C Bhanuprakash, a DSS leader.

He also raised the issue of lack of training for enumerators and lack of Android cellphones. He alleged that they were conducting the survey in a jiffy.